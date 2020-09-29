https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-flynn-case-judge-sullivan-sidekick-making-total-mockery-judicial-system-historic-corruption-works/

(Above Sidney Powell, General Flynn, Judge Sullivan and his sidekick John Gleeson)

Today’s General Flynn Court Hearing has turned into a nightmare for Flynn and those in the US who relish fairness and circus for the world to see.

The nightmare is among us. Here is a sampling of updates from the case:

One of the first knucklehead moves was the online systems were disrupted early on:

An hour into the Flynn hearing, as soon as Sullivan asked for comments, the prosecution concurred substantially with the case history & stated disagreement with some of the Judge’s remarks – AT WHICH POINT THE FEED WAS CUT OFF!!! 😡🤬 — SysRational 6% (@RationalSys) September 29, 2020

This wasn’t even a criminal case – the whole thing is a horrible joke starting with Obama:

If Flynn was being investigated for a supposed Logan Act violation, that’s a criminal case, not a counterintelligence one. So what was the FBI doing issuing NSL’s (mainly used for CI work) for Flynn’s phone records instead of getting a real warrant? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 29, 2020

Judge Sullivan went on a rant about Trump’s tweets even though he has no idea how to tweet:

Judge Sullivan is now making accusations about Trump’s tweets in the Flynn case Sullivan also admits he doesn’t understand how to tweet — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 29, 2020

Judge Sullivan is clearly biased and out of his mind. He will go down in history as a crazy old judge:

2) The way in which Judge Sullivan is conducting this hearing fully confirms why the DC Circuit should already have granted mandamus. Judge Sullivan’s questioning of the Govt.’s motives is ITSELF a violation of separation of powers. — John M. Reeves (@reeveslawstl) September 29, 2020

Next crazy and corrupt Judge Sullivan allowed his witness (as if this has ever happened before from a judge who has taken on the role of prosecutor in the case) another Trump Hater – John Gleeson, his appointed amicus, went on a rant:

Reminder John Gleeson is not a party to this case He’s a private citizen who just wants to see General Flynn in jail We don’t have private prosecutors in this country And it’s Judge Sullivan who’s responsible for this spectacle, it’s a disgrace to the judiciary — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 29, 2020

Americans are fed up:

#Flynn Judge Sullivan is the embodiment of the Swamp. The case study of TDS. The mascot for the Deep State. Two things are clear here, Trump must win and if any of the coup plotters are ever indicted, they can’t be tried anywhere near DC. — Matrix_Refugee🇺🇸 (@Matrix_Refugee) September 29, 2020

