Unbelievable.

America’s preeminent color newspaper available for free at hotels around the country fact-checked a satirical article on the Babylon Bee titled, “Ninth Circuit Court Overturns Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg”:

Guys, USA Today “fact” “checked” the @BabylonBee‘s article claiming that “In a close decision, the judges on the [9th Circuit Court of Appeals] have ruled RBG’s death unconstitutional and will block Trump from nominating a replacement.” pic.twitter.com/b3O9NHj4h3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 29, 2020

And, yes, it’s real: “We rate this claim SATIRE, based on our research”:

WHAT GAVE IT AWAY?

Ninth Circuit Court Overturns Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/ow4Scn2GQr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 27, 2020

Even better? USA Today’s “fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook”:

Now @usatoday is also “fact-checking” @TheBabylonBee? Unreal. https://t.co/gJCD4PgBOz I thought this might just be trolling on the newspaper’s part, but it seems to be serious: “Our fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.” LOL — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) September 28, 2020

And just how stupid are USA Today’s editors to OK this?

So, @USATODAY, you really felt the need to run a “fact check” on the @TheBabylonBee piece about the 9th Circuit overturning #RBG‘s death? Just how stupid do you think your readers are? https://t.co/25M6a3WfkD — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) September 29, 2020

