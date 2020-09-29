https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/usa-today-fact-checks-babylon-bee-article-on-justice-ginsburgs-death/

Unbelievable.

America’s preeminent color newspaper available for free at hotels around the country fact-checked a satirical article on the Babylon Bee titled, “Ninth Circuit Court Overturns Death Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg”:

And, yes, it’s real: “We rate this claim SATIRE, based on our research”:

WHAT GAVE IT AWAY?

Even better? USA Today’s “fact check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook”:

And just how stupid are USA Today’s editors to OK this?

***

