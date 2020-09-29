https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/09/29/jennifer-rubin-tries-a-lunatic-dunk-on-richard-grenell-it-backfires-spectacularly/

In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell listens Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference after their meeting, in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

—–

Former acting DNI Richard Grenell is not one to mince words, especially when it comes to criticisms of the various intelligence agencies in Washington, D.C. He’s also not one to sit idly by while self-important critics try to besmirch his character and reputation.

Grenell appeared on Fox Business Monday, where he talked about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s recent comments about how “more damning” information on the Russia investigation was soon to be declassified.

During the segment, Grenell again took the intelligence community to task, demanding they “declassify the documents they are hellbent on not releasing” so the American people could get the answers they deserved. He didn’t name specific agencies beyond the FBI, but said he was “getting really impatient” with the players in the game who he says “know exactly what documents they need to release” but who were instead “playing games” because they’re trying to “protect their own.”

Watch:

Grenell’s interview was then retweeted by the Arlington, VA-based Hayden Center …

… which prompted Never Trump grifter Jennifer Rubin to chime in with her thoughtful commentary on the subject:

Soon after, Grenell got wind of the tweet and proceeded to nuke the Washington Post columnist formerly known as a “conservative”, pointing out how she was the very last person who should be talking about what anyone else had allegedly “become”, considering her history:

Yeah, I know it’s easy to bust on Jennifer Rubin, but she absolutely walked into that one.

Besides, even if Grenell had chosen not to give Rubin the time of day, he still ultimately got the last laugh, as another Twitter user later noted:

Indeed.

You can watch Grenell’s full interview below:

Related –>> Ric Grenell Tears Into CNN’s Jake Tapper for Allowing Jill Biden to Shut Down Question on Biden’s Gaffes

Sister Toldjah

North Carolina-based Sister Toldjah, a former liberal, has been writing about media bias, social issues, and the culture wars since 2003. Follow her on Parler here.
Read more by Sister Toldjah

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...