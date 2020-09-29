https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/09/29/jennifer-rubin-tries-a-lunatic-dunk-on-richard-grenell-it-backfires-spectacularly/

In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell listens Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference after their meeting, in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Former acting DNI Richard Grenell is not one to mince words, especially when it comes to criticisms of the various intelligence agencies in Washington, D.C. He’s also not one to sit idly by while self-important critics try to besmirch his character and reputation.

Grenell appeared on Fox Business Monday, where he talked about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s recent comments about how “more damning” information on the Russia investigation was soon to be declassified.

During the segment, Grenell again took the intelligence community to task, demanding they “declassify the documents they are hellbent on not releasing” so the American people could get the answers they deserved. He didn’t name specific agencies beyond the FBI, but said he was “getting really impatient” with the players in the game who he says “know exactly what documents they need to release” but who were instead “playing games” because they’re trying to “protect their own.”

Wow listen to @RichardGrenell here. “I’m getting really impatient with those individual agencies that know exactly what I’m talking about, that know exactly what documents they need to release… they’re playing games.” “Transparency is not political.” pic.twitter.com/D8U1MVSpIk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 28, 2020

Grenell’s interview was then retweeted by the Arlington, VA-based Hayden Center …

Fmr acting DNI @RichardGrenell calling on intel agencies to release info he feels undercuts IC findings on 2016 Russian attacks on election 👇 https://t.co/RIa2mOPdhC — Hayden Center (@mvhaydencenter) September 29, 2020

… which prompted Never Trump grifter Jennifer Rubin to chime in with her thoughtful commentary on the subject:

What an utter lunatic he’s become. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 29, 2020

Soon after, Grenell got wind of the tweet and proceeded to nuke the Washington Post columnist formerly known as a “conservative”, pointing out how she was the very last person who should be talking about what anyone else had allegedly “become”, considering her history:

I have the same views. If anyone has “become” something new, it’s you. You’ve imploded your reputation. You still pretend to be a conservative. You’ve switched sides. And everyone knows you have no principles other than wanting to be liked. https://t.co/qVOLe7vNCy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 29, 2020

Yeah, I know it’s easy to bust on Jennifer Rubin, but she absolutely walked into that one.

Besides, even if Grenell had chosen not to give Rubin the time of day, he still ultimately got the last laugh, as another Twitter user later noted:

I wonder what Jen thinks now.. Yes, more people from the outside need to turn Washington, D.C. upside downhttps://t.co/Bo4iE7kUZR — Sharon 🇺🇲 (@305local) September 29, 2020

Indeed.

You can watch Grenell’s full interview below:

