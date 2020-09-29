http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/04fef1UrcCA/

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will hold the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

The 90-minute presidential debate will start at 9:00 P.M. ET at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the debate.

The 45th president and Biden will debate:

Each candidates’ records.

The Supreme Court

The coronavirus pandemic.

The economy.

Alleged racial injustice, protests, and violence.

The integrity of the 2020 elections.

Tuesday’s night debate will serve as the first of several to decide who will become the country’s next president and vice president.

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden’s vice presidential nominee, will debate on October 7. Trump and Biden will debate again on October 15 and 22.

The Biden and Trump campaigns have reportedly sparred over whether Biden’s ears should be inspected for an electronic device before the debate. This marks a last-minute change after the Biden campaign allegedly agreed to the proposal days ago.

“Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

