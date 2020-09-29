https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/29/were-not-going-to-go-down-that-road-again-senate-democrats-say-theyre-not-going-to-do-kavanaugh-2-0/

Ideally, the Senate Judiciary Committee would hold Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing this week and all the Democrats would boycott, although some think it would be in the best interest of the Trump campaign if vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris were given the opportunity to showboat like she did during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and browbeat a Catholic mother of seven.

Both Joe Biden and Harris made it pretty clear in statements issued right after Barrett’s formal nomination that they’re going to do their best to keep their questions focused on two things: the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade.

The Hill reports that some Senate Democrats saw what the Kavanaugh hearings did to the re-election prospects of “centrists” like Claire McCaskill, and they’re not going down that road again.

They should’ve avoided it the first time. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 29, 2020

Exactly. — Ian Miller (@ibmmiller) September 29, 2020

Alexander Bolton writes:

Suburban college-educated women are a key demographic in the battle for the Senate, and Democratic senators acknowledge they need to be careful of getting too aggressive with Barrett, a mother of seven. “I’m sick and tired of losing,” said one Democratic senator. “We had a Kavanaugh 1.0, which has informed people’s approach this time.” “We’re not going to go down that road again.”

Narrator: They will go down that road again.

But they won’t be able to help themselves… — Patrick Thornton (@jsualumnus) September 29, 2020

Is it that hard to not accuse someone of serial gang rape — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 29, 2020

The lesson they learned wasn’t “don’t slander good people”. It was “don’t make it too obvious.” I don’t think they can help but embarrass themselves again. — Real American (@RealAmerican78) September 29, 2020

So they admit it was an awful attack on an innocent man — Scout (@Scoutdomain) September 29, 2020

Certainly not all of them admit that, and never will.

No, please repeat. I need that new raw material where new memes are made. Please repeat for the entertainment. — Imprint (@DynamisPUPSolo) September 29, 2020

Implying they’ve learned from their mistakes? That’s optimistic. — Cameron (@doyouevenlift25) September 29, 2020

Why? Didn’t that go well for them? — Alan Shore (@AskedEtAnswered) September 29, 2020

Why, what did they do wrong with Kavanaugh 1.0? — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 29, 2020

Considering how much Democrats pander to identity politics, they won’t be able to hold themselves. But I agree, they should focus on policy, experience, etc. If they go after her religious beliefs or her family, it’s going to backfire royally on them. — David (@DAVargas85) September 29, 2020

“I’m sick and tired of losing,” said one Democratic senator. “We had a Kavanaugh 1.0, which has informed people’s approach this time.” You are right. The people are on to you now and we all know. — JCozz (@TheStoneTamer) September 29, 2020

I’ll believe it when I see it. — Henchman TrumpNasty 🇺🇸 | 🇹🇼 (@trump_nasty) September 29, 2020

And yet, they can’t get out of their own way in a mad dash to smear her. — NH (@TwoQuoque) September 29, 2020

As usual, the media’s there with the assist, featuring critics of Barrett’s religious affiliations so that Democrats don’t have to.

Ive gone my whole life without accusing someone of gang rape with no evidence but yeah I guess its been super hard for me — Jordan (@jordanstuff4) September 29, 2020

