https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/29/were-reliving-the-2016-campaign-in-so-many-ways/
RUSH: Herb in Philadelphia. Great to have you, sir. You’re next on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. It’s such a pleasure to talk to you on such a big, exciting political day.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Thank you. Yes. So, anyway, you have made the case that the polls were inaccurate four years ago, and my concern is that the inaccurate polls are actually dangerous. And the reason why I say that is, I think it messes with people’s expectations. And I think it could lead to more civil unrest this time around. Last time we saw women on their knees staring up at the sky crying, and we saw them marching around with funny hats on their heads —
RUSH: Oh, you’re talking about those vagina hats except they didn’t call ’em “vagina hats,” they called ’em the “pussai” hats. Yeah, I remember that. That was embarrassing. That was —
CALLER: I think that was because they felt it was stolen from them. They were guaranteed a win — I think the odds were that Trump had a 3% chance of winning — and I think the same thing’s happening again. Their expectations are being set that they’re going to win, and nothing could be further from the truth. According to what I see, I see these beautiful boat parades that I’ve never seen before, and they’re just incredible.
I see all kinds of things. The rallies are huge, even though there’s a pandemic going on. I just feel as though, at this time in our history, I have to worry about civil unrest. I worry about rioting and things like that. And I think about, you know, how people have taken off on November 4th because they’re afraid that there might be rioting in the city. You know, and it’s just crazy that we’re thinking like this.
RUSH: Well, I don’t think there’s any question about this. I mean, even Hillary Clinton believed the polls, and that’s why she didn’t campaign anywhere. She didn’t think she had to. Hillary Clinton and her entire campaign believed the polls, and then they believed Nate Silver’s analysis of the polls. You say that you recall that everybody was saying Trump has maybe a 3% chance of winning, maybe 5%.
Well, you’re right. Hillary Clinton believed her polling data. The Democrat Party at large believed all of that, and so did Democrat voters. It’s one of the reasons why this silly, stupid, nonsensical, so-called story that Trump stole the election in cahoots with Russia was believed by these Looney Tunes, is because they believed their polling data — and they are doing it again.
Except this time, the polling data is even more affirmative for Biden. They’ve got Biden almost a deadlock to win this. It’s not even close. It’s like Biden has like now a 77% or 80% chance of winning, and it may even be higher than that. And then there was… What was it? Something else. Oh, it’s something about the coverage that Biden is getting is even softer than the coverage Hillary got in 2016.
I made the point yesterday, folks, that it is stunning how similar this is all turning out to be to 2016. It really is. There are so many things that seem to be repeating themselves, such as the polls, such as Biden isn’t campaigning anywhere. Now, that’s probably because he can’t. They did send his wife, Jill Biden, out. Boy, did she lose it with Jake Tapper.
Jake Tapper said, “It’s well established that her husband committed some gaffes,” and she (angrily), “There are no gaffes! You can’t even go there! You can’t go there! Not with Trump out there. No way! You can’t even go there, can’t go there. No gaffes, no such thing, not with Trump out there.” That’s what led me to believe that what Biden is gonna do…
If this thing happens tonight, every question he gets, he’s gonna turn it into an opportunity to bash Trump over something, and I do think he’s going to go down the road of saying, “You know what? I don’t think this debate should be happening, ’cause even though this guy’s president, I don’t think he deserves to be on this stage after having cheated with the Russians.”
Biden’s still out there saying this. Remember, he can say whatever he wants, and there’s going to be a sympathy factor. The sympathy factor is built in. “Poor Joe. He might be having some brain problems, you know? So we gotta be very careful how we come off. We can’t really…” I’m not talking about Trump. I’m talking about the debate moderator here.
It would only be common sense that if the news is out there that this guy is somehow mentally incapacitated, “Why, we can’t just ignore that. We can’t pretend that this guy’s all there. We have to make some kind of adjustment,” and I think the Biden campaign’s playing this up and milking this for all it is worth. I’m not saying that he’s faking any of this. Don’t misunderstand.
I appreciate the call, Herb. You’re right about polls creating these expectations. They did four years ago — and I’ll guarantee you, the people on the Democrat side think that Biden is a lock now. But, see, here again, you can’t find any evidence of enthusiasm for Biden because Biden doesn’t go anywhere for that enthusiasm to be demonstrated. He doesn’t do campaign appearances.
But even if he were, folks, everybody knows there’s no way he can draw a crowd of over 200 people. Just can’t happen. There isn’t… He does not have a base. He does not have a connection with other people. He just doesn’t have a personal bond — it just isn’t there — and neither does Kamala Harris. What they are relying on is two things:
The fact that there’s a D next to his name is worth X-number of votes in terms of a percentage of the electorate, and the fact that they believe that everybody hates Trump. So he’s not Trump, and he’s a Democrat nominee, and that is worth victory. But they are discounting all of the obvious enthusiasm there is for Trump, and that enthusiasm is going to lead to turnout. It’s gonna lead to votes. I think they’re misjudging this almost exactly in the same ways they misjudged 2016.