https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/what-a-trouper-cnn-star-fact-checker-daniel-dale-has-been-prepping-for-tonight-by-fact-checking-the-imaginary-debates-in-his-head/

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale is of course planning to show off his mad skills:

Sounds great, Dan! How do you prepare yourself for such a colossal undertaking?

What a trouper.

A true Patriot! What a guy, that Daniel Dale!

Well, with all the mad love from his followers, why shouldn’t he believe he’s a hero?

Good point.

We’re guessing none of the imaginary debates in his head involve Joe Biden lying or misrepresenting the facts in any way.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...