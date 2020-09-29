https://hannity.com/media-room/what-constitution-harris-rips-trump-mcconnell-for-ignoring-justice-ginsburgs-final-wish/

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris ripped Senate Republicans and President Trump for nominating a new Supreme Court Justice following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; attacking them for “ignoring her final wish.”

“We lost a giant. Not only of the court but of American life. It was a celebration. Few people in our history have done more to change the lives of the American people,” said Harris. “It was an inspiration and a call to each of us, for each of us to be better.”

“Already the President and his party have decided to ignore Justice Ginsburg’s final wish,” she added.

Sen. Kamala Harris: “Already the President and his party have decided to ignore Justice Ginsburg’s final wish.” pic.twitter.com/SIrMmEvMnB — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2020

Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 of the Constitution states: “He shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur; and he shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, Judges of the supreme Court, and all other Officers of the United States, whose Appointments are not herein otherwise provided for, and which shall be established by Law: but the Congress may by Law vest the Appointment of such inferior Officers, as they think proper, in the President alone, in the Courts of Law, or in the Heads of Departments.”

