https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/what-the-hell-for-joe-biden-has-been-nominated-for-a-nobel-peace-prize/

Wonder if Joe Biden’s campaign will lift their daily lid so he can comment on this:

More from The Hill:

A member of the British Parliament on Tuesday announced he has nominated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“When others have resorted to violent solutions, [Biden] has argued that the best force is the force of argument,” Chris Bryant, a member of the Labour Party, told the Standard. “Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”

Sounds legit.

Seriously, what even is this?

The guy has barely left his basement. When did he get a chance to change the world?

