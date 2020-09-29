https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-lost-chris-wallace-called-portland-mayor-oregon-governor-stop-violence-joe-biden-dont-hold-public-office-now/

The moment Joe Biden lost the debate.

The pivotal moment of Tuesday night’s debate was when Joe Biden was asked if he called Portland Mayor or the Oregon Governor and told them to stop the violence.

Joe Biden answered: “I don’t hold public office.”

Joe Biden admitted in that moment that he is not a leader. He is not up for the job of president. And he is blind to the violence or afraid to speak out.

Americans want a leader.

Not someone who is afraid to act.

