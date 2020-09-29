https://www.theblaze.com/news/will-you-shut-up-man-joe-biden-descends-into-high-school-fight-mode-with-trump-in-first-debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden didn’t exactly treat President Donald Trump in stately fashion early in their first debate Tuesday night.

Biden called Trump “buddy,” said, “this man doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” challenged him to “keep yappin'” — and at one point asked Fox News moderator Chris Wallace and the socially distanced audience, “Folks, do you have any idea what this clown’s doing?”

But the former vice president’s heaviest hit at that point was pleading with the leader of the free world during one of their nearly countless contentious exchanges, “Will you shut up, man?”

Say it ain’t so, Joe

Most folks probably figured Biden would unearth some version of his famous angry pushback that inevitably ends with his hippy-forward suffix … “man!”

At least one “C’mon, man!” would have done the trick.

But no, Biden pulled out the big guns and let loose: “Will you shut up, man?”

It has to be a first for presidential debating.

What brought that on?

Wallace asked Biden if he would level with the American people regarding whether he’s willing to end the Senate filibuster and pack the Supreme Court with more than its nine justices in order to bring a majority back to the political left wing, but Biden dodged the question.

And Trump — as Trump does — pushed, repeating Wallace’s question to Biden.

“Are you gonna pack the court? Are you gonna pack the court?” Trump repeatedly asked Biden. “He doesn’t want to answer the question.”

Biden then let loose with, “Will you shut up, man?”

Trump, who’s easily heard much harsher questions, pressed on: “Who is on your list, Joe?

“He’s so unpresidential,” Biden remarked.

Here’s the clip. There are plenty of fireworks leading up to Biden’s “shut up” question, but if you want to cut to the chase, that portion hits right around the 5-minute mark:

[embedded content]

Biden Tells Trump to “Shut Up” But Isn’t Ready for Trump to BRING THE FIRE!



youtu.be



