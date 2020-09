https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-just-insane-debate-moderator-chris-wallace-starts-debating-trump-first-15-minutes-video/

UNREAL!

This was just insane!

Debate “Moderator” Chris Wallace from FOX News started debating President Trump within the first 15 minutes of the First Presidential Debate on Tuesday night.

THIS WAS INSANE!

And then he jumped in saying, “I am the moderator.”

