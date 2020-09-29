https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-nyt-calls-tech-giants-censor-trump-supporters-debate-night/
The New York Times editorial board on Tuesday essentially called for censorship of Trump and his “allies”, aka: supporters on social media on election night!
Via Nick Short:
NYT editorial board is essentially calling for censorship of Trump and his “allies” aka supporters on social media on election night. https://t.co/ktWnOVotZP pic.twitter.com/kLYUJxd98o
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 29, 2020