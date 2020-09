https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wth-joe-biden-going-take-4-million-buildings-make-sure-weatherized-green-new-deal-will-pay-video/

Joe Biden wants to get rid of oil and coal plants and weatherize 4 million buildings in the United States.

Joe Biden says the Green New Deal will pay for itself.

The Green New Deal will cost $93 trillion.

It is the destruction of America and complete nonsense.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook