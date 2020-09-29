http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/bmr62vWGvmc/your-handy-dandy-debate-guide.php

So, while everyone wonders whether Biden can get through 90 minutes without a Rick Perry moment (“I forgot—oops!”), take in the date of this Tweet, and tell me it doesn’t inadvertently confirm that time travel has been achieved:

Meanwhile, like the touts at the horse race track who will sell you their sheets of the certain winners of all nine races, there are any number of good debate bingo and drinking-game guides and scoresheets making the rounds. I’ll be taking a whisky shot every time Biden says “C’mon, man!” (Not to worry: I have a whole case of whisky on hand, and a backup liver in an ice chest.)

See you on the other side!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

