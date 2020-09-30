https://hannity.com/media-room/9-on-sale-air-purifiers-to-help-you-breathe-better-right-now/

As wildfires continue to rage across several western states, air quality is getting worse across the whole country. No one wants to breathe air that could be harmful, but this is especially concerning for anyone with asthma or other breathing problems. For yourself or a loved one, here are nine air purifiers that will keep your home fresh, now with up to 32% off MSRP for Hannity viewers.

Wynd Plus: Smart Personal Air Purifier with Air Quality Sensor

In the words of TIME, this tabletop device, “creates a clean-­climate bubble by sucking up pollutants.” Wynd Plus grabs 99% of particles over 0.3 microns, kills bacteria using antimicrobial silver, and provides live air quality data. Normally $199.95, it’s now only $174.99 with code WYNDPLUS.

Wynd Plus: Smart Personal Air Purifier with Air Quality Sensor – $199.95 See Deal

Bebcare Air Smart Purifier with H11 EPA Virus Filter

Another portable option is the Bebcare smart purifier, which removes 99.97% of airborne VOCs, pet dander, dust, and even pollen. The device automatically activates when air quality reduces, and you can control the purifier from your phone. Right now, it’s 30% off at $178.95.

Bebcare Air Smart Purifier with H11 EPA Virus Filter – $178.95 See Deal

CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier

Combining a H13 HEPA filter with UV light, the CleanLight captures 99% of harmful particles and kills 99.9% of germs. It doubles as a USB charger for your devices and an aromatherapy diffuser, making it a great addition to any nightstand. You can pick it up now for $99.99.

CleanLight Air UV Air Purifier – $99.99 See Deal

Ozone Generator & Air Purifier

Another great nightstand option, this ozone generator and air purifier kills 99% of bacteria in the air. It’s whisper quiet in use — only 35dB — and the device runs on a 600mAh rechargeable battery. Normally priced at $39, it’s now only $29.95.

Ozone Generator & Air Purifier – $29.95 See Deal

Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter

If you find yourself sneezing all the time, the Allergy Pro 200 is a must-have. This air purifier has a true HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of pet dander, mold spores, and smoke. There are three speeds to choose from, and the device is very quiet. Normally $129, it’s now only $109.99.

Allergy Pro 200 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter – $109.99 See Deal

Autowit Fresh 1 True HEPA Air Purifier & Aroma Diffuser

The Autowit Fresh 1 removes fumes from inside your car thanks to three-stage filtration. The device fits in most cup holders, releasing your favorite fragrance and negative ions to keep you feeling good. It’s usually $79, but you can get Fresh 1 today for $58.99.

Autowit Fresh 1 True HEPA Air Purifier & Aroma Diffuser – $58.99 See Deal

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon, the PURO²XYGEN P500 features an impressive six-stage filtration system — including active carbon and HEPA. It also creates negative ions and uses UV light to kill germs. It was $229, but you can get it now for $169.97.

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier – $169.97 See Deal

LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier

Winner of the CES 2020 Innovation award, the LUFT Cube uses patented SPP nanotech and UV LEDs rather than filters. This allows the device to destroy toxic chemical gases, molds, bacteria, allergens, and unpleasant odors — and it costs just $2 a year to run. Usually $149, the LUFT Cube is now 32% off MSRP at $99.99.

LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier – $99.99 See Deal

Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier

This powerful desktop air purifier has a true HEPA filter and a carbon/VOC filter to capture both small particles and harmful gases. You can choose from three speeds, and all use relatively little power. It’s also one of the quieter machines on this list. Normally priced at $89, the EA150 is now only $76.99.

Envion EA150 HEPA 3-in-1 Desktop Air Purifier – $76.99 See Deal

Prices subject to change

BREAKING NOW: Suspect Charged with ‘Attempted Murder’ in Ambush of 2 Police Officers in LA posted by Hannity Staff – 6 hours ago Officials in Los Angeles confirmed Wednesday they have detained and charged a man accused of ambushing two detectives as they sat in their patrol car earlier this month. “Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacy told reporters that Deonte Lee Murray, 36, has been charged on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Murray was arrested earlier this month in connection with a separate carjacking and shooting, which occurred prior to the shooting of the deputies,” reports The Hill. Man arrested in ambush of 2 Los Angeles County deputies https://t.co/h4rTUlnLLV — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 30, 2020 JUST IN: Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting of two LA deputies https://t.co/ace0l2n6lf pic.twitter.com/Dqk1BJ33n8 — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020 “The deputies were shot on September 12 while sitting in a patrol vehicle near the Metro Blue Line Station in Compton. Both deputies were hospitalized, one shot in the face and another shot in the head, but they are now recovering at home,” adds the website. Read the full report here. CRUZ TORCHES COMEY: Your Probe into Trump Was ‘Corrupt, Politicized, and Weaponized’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3 hours ago Sen. Ted Cruz blasted James Comey Wednesday on Capitol Hill over his role in surveilling the Trump campaign back in 2016; saying his agency was “politicized and weaponized.” “This investigation of the President was corrupt, the FBI and the Department of Justice were politicized and weaponized,” said Cruz. Sen. @TedCruz: “This investigation of the President was corrupt, the FBI and the Department of Justice were politicized and weaponized” pic.twitter.com/3btfuqgLQw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020 Watch Cruz’ comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

