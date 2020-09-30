https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/30/a-series-of-shrugs-jonathan-turley-breaks-down-james-comeys-senate-testimony-as-sharyl-attkisson-adds-to-the-list-of-questions/

As we told you earlier today, former FBI Director James Comey testified remotely before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the bottom line was that he didn’t seem to remember a whole lot. “I don’t know” or “I can’t recall” were very common answers.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley saw a lot to be baffled about:

James Comey seems to be offering the Senate today a series of shrugs over troubling evidence of false evidence and possible Russian disinformation in the Russian investigation. Despite his signing off on secret surveillance, Comey is dismissing questions … — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 30, 2020

…on the basis that he never knew of any of the memos indicating that the information in the investigation was false or even Russian misinformation. He was under a duty to confirm such facts. As someone who has billed himself as a strong leader, he is now portraying himself… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 30, 2020

…as a passive player in these decisions. However, while he would not answer questions on the new evidence of possible Russian misinformation used by the FBI, he had no problem discussing new evidence on Trump’s debt that might suggest Russian control over him. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 30, 2020

After saying that he could not comment on the new evidence on possible Russian misinformation used by the FBI, Comey just had no problem is saying that he has read material on the Flynn case and give his conclusions on their meaning. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 30, 2020

Comey claiming he didn’t receive a whole lot of information piqued the curiosity of investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson:

One could ask why Comey isn’t expressing outrage at underlings supposedly keeping info from him, by FBI attorney doctoring evidence to get improper wiretap against Trump associate etc.

I’d be really mad if it were me. Mad at them and myself. Apologizing, demanding heads roll. https://t.co/wqY490E1uj — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 30, 2020

None of Comey’s answers (or non-answers) add up.

“I do not recall” ~Hillary Clinton

It worked so well before. — Michael Colera III (@tooin10s) September 30, 2020

Comey’s responses sound so familiar, don’t they?

***

Related:

‘Deliberately corrupt or woefully incompetent’: Sen. Ted Cruz wallops James Comey (after getting him to throw McCabe under the bus)

Sen. Mike Lee truth nukes James Comey’s attempt to resuscitate the Trump/Russia narrative

‘How could the director of the FBI not know all this?’ Sen. Lindsey Graham isn’t buying James Comey’s ‘I don’t recall’ responses

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

