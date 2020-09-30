https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/al-jazeera-foreign-agent/

The Trump administration has ordered Al Jazeera, a media outlet run by the Qatari government, and its subsidiaries to register as foreign agents in the U.S.

One such subsidiary is “AJ+,” the network’s U.S.-based social media division, which has been highlighted as an anti-America propaganda arm of the Qatari government by National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam.

He makes the case in a PragerU video from 2019 entitled “AJ+ Is Al Jazeera”:

The Trump administration made a similar move concerning a host of Chinese Communist Party-run media outlets.

