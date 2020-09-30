https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-defends-biden-claiming-the-green-new-deal-is-not-my-plan-during-debate

After Biden rejected the “Green New Deal” during the debate on Tuesday night in spite of the fact that his own website says he supports it, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) came to his defense, saying that the statement was accurate.

On Tuesday night, Biden was pressed on his support for the Green New Deal, a radical environmentalist plan proposed by the far-left Ocasio-Cortez. Even though Biden’s website says he supports the plan, Biden said he does not support it.

“The Green New Deal is not my plan,” Biden said in response to President Trump.

“No, I don’t support the Green New Deal,” he added. “I support the Biden plan I put forward, which is different than what [Trump] calls the Green New Deal.”

Conservatives rightly pointed out that Biden’s statement was in contradiction to what he claims on his own website regarding the Green New Deal, which he declared a “crucial framework” for fighting climate change.

Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected. If we can harness all of our energy and talents, and unmatchable American innovation, we can turn this threat into an opportunity to revitalize the U.S. energy sector and boost growth economy-wide. We can create new industries that reinvigorate our manufacturing and create high-quality, middle-class jobs in cities and towns across the United States. We can lead America to become the world’s clean energy superpower.

Responding to a tweet from former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Biden’s comments were accurate and that the two set aside their differences to work together on the Climate Unity Task Force.

“This isn’t news, Kellyanne,” she tweeted. “Our differences are exactly why I joined Biden’s Climate Unity Task Force – so we could set aside our differences & figure out an aggressive climate plan to address the planetary crisis at our feet.”

“Trump doesn’t even believe climate change is real,” she added.

This isn’t news, Kellyanne. Our differences are exactly why I joined Biden’s Climate Unity Task Force – so we could set aside our differences & figure out an aggressive climate plan to address the planetary crisis at our feet. Trump doesn’t even believe climate change is real. https://t.co/Bj8SMD9Syf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2020

As noted by Fox News, Ocasio-Cortez also scolded Republicans on Tuesday for throwing out high numbers to mischaracterize her Green New Deal as some impossible goal that will cost trillions upon trillions to implement.

“When Republicans talk about the Green New Deal being 100 trillion dollars, please know they’re doing that Dr. Evil thing where they shout random, escalating numbers to sound ominous,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez then provided a link to House Resolution 109, which described the Green New Deal in detail.

“See for yourself,” she added. “It’s written so you don’t need a law degree to read.”

When Republicans talk about the Green New Deal being 100 trillion dollars, please know they‘re doing that Dr. Evil thing where they shout random, escalating numbers to sound ominous. See for yourself. It’s written so you don’t need a law degree to read: https://t.co/clcSqyQDqy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2020

