Ari Fleischer’s observation about last night’s debate has over 20,000 retweets and almost 60,000 likes, but pro-Joe types aren’t liking it at all (we’ll get to that in a sec):

However, Fleischer pointing out something that certainly would have been reported widely if Trump had done it has caused some backlash:

The Commission on Presidential Debates has said they’ll provide “additional tools” for moderators to use at the next debate. Not that there won’t be any additional complaints.

