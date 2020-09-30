https://justthenews.com/government/local/man-arrested-and-charged-shooting-two-la-sheriffs-deputies

A 36-year-old male has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the recent shooting of two L.A. County sheriff deputies, authorities said Wednesday.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the arrest and identified the person charged as Deonte Lee Murray.

Murray is accused of shooting the two law enforcement officers Sept. 12 while they sat in their squad car.

Security footage shows an individual approach the deputies’ car and fire a handgun through the passenger window, in the Compton area of Los Angeles. The deputies, a 31-year-old mother, and 24-year old male, were able to radio for help.

Murray was separately arrested two weeks ago following a carjacking. He was set to return court in late October for a hearing, but was suddenly called back to Compton court on Wednesday morning with no indication of the reason for being brought back.

The deputies, who both suffered head injuries during the encounter, have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

