https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-snowflake-its-not-the-stuttering/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Joe Biden’s full statement on Justice Ginsburg…
September 19, 2020
NY releases MS-13 gang member facing federal MURDER charge…
September 15, 2020
Cannon Hinnant’s family seek death penalty for killer…
August 16, 2020
Liz Warren still in the running for VP…
August 10, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy