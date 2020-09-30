https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-attorney-lin-wood-is-suing-the-biden-campaign/
Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse.
I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020
Biden put out this tweet slandering Kyle Rittenhouse.
Attorney Lin Wood is suing the Biden Campaign…
On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel.
I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump.
I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice.
Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020