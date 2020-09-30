https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/attorneys-kyle-rittenhouse-prepare-defamation-lawsuit-joe-biden-accuses-kid-white-supremacist-post-debate-ad/

After last night’s debate, the Biden camp put together a video that they then tweeted out indicating President Trump and Kyle Rittenhouse are white nationalists. This is not true and now a defamation claim is being prepared against Joe Biden.

In last night’s debate the moderator and Joe Biden’s tag team member, Chris Wallace, pressed President Trump to condemn violence in American cities by white nationalists. The two cities where Wallace said white nationalists were active were Kenosha and Portland. President Trump responded by saying all the destruction over the past few months comes from the radical left.

Wallace kept pressing the President who then asked Wallace to name names. Wallace finally labeled the ‘Proud Boys’ as the only group he could think of who were white nationalists (it’s unknown what evidence he has for this claim).

After the debate, candidate Biden used this exchange in an advertisement, wrongly accusing the President of being a white nationalist and indicating Kyle Rittenhouse was as well:

In addition to suing Facebook for being falsely accused of being mass murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has defamation claim against Joe Biden for falsely accusing him of being white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. Candidate Biden = Defendant Biden. https://t.co/rTvA0UU6uN — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Now it looks like Biden has a lawsuit coming based on his defamation of the young 17 year old in Kenosha who was involved in the death of two men from the Antifa/BLM riots while acting in self defense.

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

So the only real result from last night’s debate is the Joe Biden now has a defamation claim coming.

