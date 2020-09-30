https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/30/ben-shapiro-calls-it-journalistic-malpractice-that-president-trumps-condemnations-of-white-supremacy-have-been-obscured/

We were dreading looking at Twitter the day after Tuesday’s debate, fearing what one thing would manage to resonate in the media, and that was President Trump’s “refusal” to condemn white supremacists and right-wing militias. Check out the trending topics on Twitter Wednesday:

MSNBC’s Katy Tur is repeating Joe Biden’s line that you’ve never heard Trump say “one negative thing about white supremacists.”

.@KatyTurNBC on Trump: “He will not say these words together: ‘I condemn white supremacy.'” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 30, 2020

Reporters also questioned him Wednesday, although it’s funny how no one in the media seems to remember that CNN guest and white supremacist leader Richard Spencer has endorsed Biden.

As Ben Shapiro points out with the transcript to prove it, Trump once again did condemn white supremacy during the debate. “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups?” asked Chris Wallace. “Sure,” Trump answered.

Donald Trump has, in fact, condemned white supremacy repeatedly. In the exchange everyone is quoting from last night, he repeatedly said he was willing to do so. The fact that this has been obscured is journalistic malpractice. pic.twitter.com/pYbfHMcgb5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 30, 2020

Dave Rubin has a point and it’s a good one: Trump certainly could have come up with something stronger than, “Sure,” seeing as Biden keeps attacking him on this.

The problem is that Trump said “Sure” instead of repeating the sentence and once again condemning white supremacy as he has many times. It gives the media all they need. And the cross talk at the end was just confusing. We don’t have an honest media to analyze. That’s the issue. https://t.co/wy8tSrL8Rb — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 30, 2020

And now the narrative is that he *refused* to condemn which just insanely disingenuous. — Mr Moff (@MrMoff1) September 30, 2020

Just one more thing the media has been all too eager to lie about. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) September 30, 2020

All because he didn’t repeat what Wallace said word for word. — FapWizard101 (@FapWizard101) September 30, 2020

This gives away the premise that white supremacy is a problem and that Trump is a racist to begin with. No, it was a stupid question and Trump shouldn’t have answered it. — Auguste Meyrat (@MeyratAuguste) September 30, 2020

That. And people will hear what they want to hear. Regardless Trump was not effective communicating there. — Frank (@FrankTank26) September 30, 2020

Agreed.

The media have never seriously been interested in the question of whether Trump supports white supremacists. They know he does not. It is simply a political game. https://t.co/bFohnsMXru — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 30, 2020

True but that is why he needs to say it for once and for all about Charlottesville! He needs to explain exactly what he meant! Stop giving them little bits of denouncing! — Sarah (@Sarah29469152) September 30, 2020

Yep, ’cause they’ll take any crumb and run a 24-hour news cycle on it:

No matter how many times they say it, this remains untrue pic.twitter.com/cHEtuNckud — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

“Neo-Nazis and the white nationalists … should be condemned totally” — Donald Trump, Aug. 15, 2017 https://t.co/kY2syDEdnK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

Here’s Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott with a supercut from 2019 of all the times Trump’s condemned white supremacists.

SUPERCUT: All the times Trump’s condemned racists/white nationalists as POTUS https://t.co/MW2rZvnkWH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

It’s all on video and in transcripts for anyone to watch or read … but the narrative must be maintained.

