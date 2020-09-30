https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/biden-claims-antifa-isnt-real-wnds-free-22000-word-e-book-proves-lying/

“Antifa’s an idea, not an organization.”

That’s what Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told millions of Americans Tuesday night during the first presidential debate, essentially defending the long-established, worldwide, communist-anarchist organization that’s been burning down U.S. cities and assaulting Americans for months.

Claiming “white supremacists” pose a greater danger to the country than the violent, far-left revolutionary Antifa mobs currently ravaging and terrorizing America, Biden also repeated what has become known as “the Charlottesville lie” – the fabricated claim that President Donald Trump praised “very fine” neo-Nazis at the so-called “Unite the Right” event in 2017.

Trump prompted Biden’s bizarre denial of the existence of the Antifa organization when the president said someone should “do something” about Antifa, in response to moderator Chris Wallace’s questioning whether Trump would publicly condemn white supremacists – something he has repeatedly done, but which Democrats cling to as a means of painting the president as a white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer.

See video of Joe Biden’s debate comments on Antifa and white supremacists below:

In reality, as WND has documented in an original, comprehensive and authoritative 22,000-word e-book – FREE to all WND readers – Antifa is not only a very real organization with roots going back decades, it is, as President Trump has repeatedly said, a genuine domestic terror group.

