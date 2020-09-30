https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/sen-cotton-biden-refused-answer-court-packing-question/

(FOX NEWS) — Joe Biden refused to answer a question on packing the Supreme Court in the first presidential debate because the former vice president is “afraid of alienating his far-left flank” and losing the election, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

When Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Tuesday night’s debate moderator, pressed the Democratic presidential candidate on whether he would be willing to pack the Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster, Biden flatly refused to take a stance on the issue.

“Joe Biden obviously doesn’t want to answer the question whether or not he will pack the court because his far-left flank wants to pack the court,” Cotton said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

