Blue collar Joe Biden from Scranton, the expert on trains, got distracted and confused by a train on Wednesday during a campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio.

77-year-old Joe Biden delivered remarks in Cleveland prior to boarding the Amtrak for an event in Alliance, Ohio.

Biden got easily distracted by a train.

Notice when CNN pans out to show the train, the ‘crowd’ is mostly media.

Biden claims to know a lot about trains, but…

The “commuter” train that Biden refers to is very obviously a freight train.

For someone who claims to know a lot about trains, Biden appears to actually know very little The “commuter” train that Biden refers to is very obviously a freight train https://t.co/XoMpFosn2k pic.twitter.com/JC3aS6M85k — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 30, 2020

This video reminds us of when Biden got distracted by rain over the summer:

