https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-gets-confused-distracted-train-campaign-event-ohio-video/
Blue collar Joe Biden from Scranton, the expert on trains, got distracted and confused by a train on Wednesday during a campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio.
77-year-old Joe Biden delivered remarks in Cleveland prior to boarding the Amtrak for an event in Alliance, Ohio.
Biden got easily distracted by a train.
Notice when CNN pans out to show the train, the ‘crowd’ is mostly media.
TRENDING: OUTRAGEOUS! Chris Wallace Calls Out Trump to Tell His Supporters to Not Riot!! WTH? After BLM-Antifa Rip Apart the Country! (VIDEO)
WATCH:
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 30, 2020
Biden claims to know a lot about trains, but…
The “commuter” train that Biden refers to is very obviously a freight train.
For someone who claims to know a lot about trains, Biden appears to actually know very little
The “commuter” train that Biden refers to is very obviously a freight train https://t.co/XoMpFosn2k pic.twitter.com/JC3aS6M85k
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 30, 2020
This video reminds us of when Biden got distracted by rain over the summer:
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 13, 2020