Some of the lying that Joe Biden engaged in tonight was quite frustrating and Wallace was weak as a moderator, protective of Joe Biden who managed to stay upright and get his thoughts out.

One of the issues on which Biden is extremely weak is law and order.

LAW AND ORDER

President Trump scored points on law and order. Biden had no reply to his silence about the violence in the demonstrations and in criminal matters.

Biden says officials in Portland and Oregon could take care of the violence if Trump would stay out of it. What a major mistake and so wrong! That needs to become an ad.

Wallace asked Biden what ‘reimagining policing’ means and does he support Black Lives Matter calling for defunding the police. Biden’s “reimagining” policing answer was total left-wing blather.

Wallace actually asked Trump to condemn white supremacists. When Trump tried to bring up antifa and BLM, Biden and Wallace geared the conversation back to white supremacists and the KKK who are not the problem right now.

Biden actually said antifa is an idea, not a group. WOW!

Before Biden made that comment, Trump said, “Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing,” the president said of the violence in cities this year during protests over social justice. “This is not a right-wing problem. This is a left-wing problem.”

Most memorable line of the night: “Antifa is an idea not an organization” Most memorable because it may have been the single dumbest, most laughable thing Biden said of many, many options — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace asking Trump to “condemn white supremacist” violence is the ultimate scumbag “when did you stop beating your wife?” question, and we all know it This is a disgrace. Wallace is a catastrophe. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 30, 2020

Biden wants community policing where mental health people accompany the cops on 911 calls.

That can’t work. It’s absurd.

Trump told Biden the radical left will have him wrapped around his finger.

Coulter is correct here:

Biden’s entire campaign is based on the media’s lies about Trump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 30, 2020

All the questions Wallace didn’t ask would have made the debate more substantial:

Not one question on amnesty tonight? Not one question on eliminating filibuster? Statehood for DC and Puerto Rico? Didn’t press on answer for court packing from Biden. Just a lot questions that sound like they came from MSNBC comments section — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 30, 2020

Wallace was not good. He helped Biden where he could, was hard on Trump, and lost control. The debates would go much better without a moderator given the people who moderate.

Know why they didn’t happen? Because Chris Wallace repeatedly interrupted Trump to defend Biden https://t.co/f5wUXMKeBH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2020

