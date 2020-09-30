https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-loses-his-cool-will-you-shut-up-man/

I am visiting my daughter in Chicago. We had a dozen of her friends, all Trumpians, come over to watch the debate. We got a lot of laughs from Donald and felt he won on substance. He clearly won on the issue of race, and of law and order. Stylistically, he interrupted Sleepy Joe too often, and that is not a good look for female voters, in particular.

For his part, Gropey didn’t have a dementia meltdown, and that surprised us all. I felt he was amped up on drugs and the earpiece in his ear canal allowed his offstage handlers to provide him with reasonable responses. His weakness was telling the President to shut up, calling him a clown, and lashing him as the worst POTUS in history.

