The first thing I’ll say about last night’s debate is more of an overall impression than anything else. Joe Biden surprised me. There… I said it. He managed to meet the exceedingly low bar that had been set for him by staying awake for the entire debate and not soiling his undergarments on stage. (That we know of, anyway.) He definitely engaged in some verbal wandering at points, but for the most part, he managed to stay on topic and didn’t completely veer off into lala land. So he had that going for him.

With that out of the way, we should probably dig into some of the substance. If you’re looking for a list of the President’s more dubious claims or exaggerations, there will be no shortage of them all across the liberal media landscape this morning. What you’ll see far less of is any serious fact-checking of former Vice President Biden’s wild and wooly claims. But since somebody is going to have to do it, let’s run down a few of the lowlights of Joe Biden’s performance.

Right out of the gate, one of the first questions that erupted into a food fight was the idea of the Democrats getting rid of the legislative filibuster and packing the Supreme Court if Biden wins and his party retakes control of the Senate. This one doesn’t fall into the category of a “lie” on Uncle Joe’s part. If anything, it’s worse. He flatly said “I’m not going to answer the question.” I’m struggling to remember if any candidate in presidential electoral history has ever done that during a nationally televised debate. Is this similar to Nancy Pelosi’s old playbook on Obamacare when she told us we needed to pass the bill to find out what was in it? You’ll need to elect me to find out what I’ll do as President. That was a stunning moment.

Speaking of the Supreme Court, Biden was invited to comment on Judge Amy Coney Barrett. He looked right into the camera and said, “I’m not opposed to the Justice.” That’s news to the rest of the country, Sleepy Joe. You put out a statement on the day the nomination was announced saying you opposed her specifically because of her past positions regarding Obamacare.

Biden went on to say that there shouldn’t be a nominee to replace Ginsburg until after the election when a new Senate class and the next President have been seated. And of course he would say that. But that’s the Joe Biden of 2020. The 2017 version of Biden said “The Constitution says the president shall nominate — not maybe he could, maybe he can’t — he shall nominate. Implicit in the Constitution is that the Senate will act” Ah… good times.

Later on, President Trump brought up the socialist manifesto that Joe Biden agreed to cook up in partnership with Bernie Sanders. Biden responded by saying, “There is no manifesto.” That one must have taken some solid brass cojones to spit out because there absolutely was a 118-page manifesto developed by the “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force” and it’s still on Joe’s website to this day.

Biden later said it was “not true” that his son Hunter had received $3.5 million from the wife of the Mayor of Moscow. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee disagrees and some of them were quite alarmed by this fact. I suppose if Uncle Joe wants to dance on the head of a pin here, he could defend that statement by saying that his son’s company (Rosemont Seneca Thornton) received the check. But that’s a distinction without a difference in this case.

We could keep going with this for quite a while, but I think I’ll leave a substantial pile of Biden’s other “misstatements” on the table for the rest of the writers here to dive into. Suffice it to say that the media narrative about how often the Bad Orange Man lies is going to need to go into overdrive this week if they want to keep up with the pack of whoppers that Joe Biden rolled out last night.

