https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-when-you-file-get-a-ballot-fill-it-uh-out-you-have-to-sign-an-affidavit-if-you-dont-say-its-me/

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to confuse millions of Americans Tuesday night when he launched into a bizarre tirade regarding mail-in ballots, affidavits, testifying, and legitimate voting.

“Here’s the deal. When you file, get a ballot, and you fill it out, you’re supposed to have an affidavit. If you didn’t know, someone say that this is me. You should be able to, if in fact you can verify that’s you when if in before the ballot is thrown out. That’s sufficient to count, not someone who made a mistake not dotting the correct ‘I’. Who they voted for, testify, say who they voted for, say it’s you, that’s totally legitimate,” Biden rambled.

Joe on the security of Mail in Ballots. America: What? pic.twitter.com/u3HMqK4EGV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

