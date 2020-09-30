https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-you-have-to-elect-me-to-find-out-what-my-policy-positions-are/

CLEVELAND, OH—In a brilliant debate performance, candidate Joe Biden offered his most compelling case for election yet, saying: “If I am elected, you’ll get to see what all my policy positions are!”

After debate moderator Chris Wallace tried to set a diabolical trap for Biden by asking him for his policy positions, Biden shrewdly saw the trap coming a mile away and refused to answer the question.

“Naw, that’s a trap. A bunch of malarkey, I say!” Biden retorted. “I ain’t gonna tell you nothin’. You’ll just try to use my policy positions to make me look bad! Well, I ain’t fallin’ for it, Jack. No sir, no how.”

Biden went on to explain that his policies are a “special, secret surprise” and are so special and secret, even he himself doesn’t know them yet.

“Don’t you want to see my policies?” Biden said. “I know I do! Vote for me in November and you may just get a chance to see them! Besides, Donald Trump? Come on, man! Look at that guy! That guy can’t even bench press a flea-bitten mink coat in a snowstorm!”

In a closed-door fundraising dinner, Kamala Harris assured supporters that they do in fact have policy positions that can be found on BLM’s website or Das Kapital by a follow named Karl.

A Babylon Bee subscriber contributed to this report. If you want to get involved with the staff writers at The Babylon Bee, check out our membership options here

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Americans Come Out Of Debate Excited By Their Two Great Choices

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

