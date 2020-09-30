https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-you-have-to-elect-me-to-find-out-what-my-policy-positions-are/
CLEVELAND, OH—In a brilliant debate performance, candidate Joe Biden offered his most compelling case for election yet, saying: “If I am elected, you’ll get to see what all my policy positions are!”
After debate moderator Chris Wallace tried to set a diabolical trap for Biden by asking him for his policy positions, Biden shrewdly saw the trap coming a mile away and refused to answer the question.
“Naw, that’s a trap. A bunch of malarkey, I say!” Biden retorted. “I ain’t gonna tell you nothin’. You’ll just try to use my policy positions to make me look bad! Well, I ain’t fallin’ for it, Jack. No sir, no how.”
Biden went on to explain that his policies are a “special, secret surprise” and are so special and secret, even he himself doesn’t know them yet.
“Don’t you want to see my policies?” Biden said. “I know I do! Vote for me in November and you may just get a chance to see them! Besides, Donald Trump? Come on, man! Look at that guy! That guy can’t even bench press a flea-bitten mink coat in a snowstorm!”
In a closed-door fundraising dinner, Kamala Harris assured supporters that they do in fact have policy positions that can be found on BLM’s website or Das Kapital by a follow named Karl.
