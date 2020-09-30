https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-chairman-proud-boys-speaks-liars-joe-biden-chris-wallace-call-white-supremacists/

For months now violent leftists, antifa terrorists and Black Lives Matter have been torching businesses, terrorizing communities, shooting cops, looting stores and rioting in cities across America.

But at last night’s debate Chris Wallace demanded that President Trump denounce white supremacist violence in our streets. And Joe Biden added that Trump needed to condemn the white supremacist Proud Boys group.

This was an atrocious lie.

On Wednesday Proud Boy International Chairman Enrique Tarrio, an African-Hispanic American, spoke out against the smear that Proud Boys is a white supremacist group as Joe Biden claims.

The head of the controversial Proud Boys told Sky News he did not see President Trump’s words during the presidential debate as an endorsement of his group, and that Joe Biden had made a “crucial mistake” in naming them as racists. More here: https://t.co/nN0a3jDLXi pic.twitter.com/fTucacjraK — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden, Chris Wallace and the media are LYING TO YOU!

I just found out that this is the leader of the proud boys. I’m not getting the whole white supremacy thing https://t.co/v8qzwtCvCZ — Jodi (@APLMom) September 30, 2020

They are shameless liars. A black man in Proud Boys? Well how the hell is that possible? Chris Wallace told me they were a white supremacy group! pic.twitter.com/Y9SoNtcI22 — 6% Δᵗ๓gเᖇˡ (@WarTimeGirl) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys are NOT a white supremacist group.

I never heard of the Proud Boys until today & I did some research of my own and they are NOT white supremacists like the Leftists claim! They protect the people from the #BLMAntifaTerroristsThugs at these Riots!#StandByProudBoys pic.twitter.com/Oal8N9qxVF — Thể Thể (@13thethe) October 1, 2020

