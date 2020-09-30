https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-chairman-proud-boys-speaks-liars-joe-biden-chris-wallace-call-white-supremacists/

For months now violent leftists, antifa terrorists and Black Lives Matter have been torching businesses, terrorizing communities, shooting cops, looting stores and rioting in cities across America.

But at last night’s debate Chris Wallace demanded that President Trump denounce white supremacist violence in our streets. And Joe Biden added that Trump needed to condemn the white supremacist Proud Boys group.
This was an atrocious lie.
On Wednesday Proud Boy International Chairman Enrique Tarrio, an African-Hispanic American, spoke out against the smear that Proud Boys is a white supremacist group as Joe Biden claims.

Joe Biden, Chris Wallace and the media are LYING TO YOU!

The Proud Boys are NOT a white supremacist group.

