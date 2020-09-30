https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-called-them-super-predators-joe-blacks-havent-forgotten/

I have to disagree with you and here is why. Being confused, feeble and sleepy is like being on -100 when you need to be at 100 to be the president. Not being feeble, sleepy or confused brings you to average Joe not outstanding. You still need to demonstrate to the American people that you are the best and not average Joe. If anything, Joe helped in somewhat allaying people’s fears of physically incapable to run the country.

When it comes to Trump, he should have let Joe talk because the more Joe talks, the more are his chances of screwing things up. Never stop your rival when he is busy destroying himself. By interrupting often, Trump got his attacks watered down by Joe and Wallace. Instead if he had reduced the interruptions, he could’ve the country’s attention and tell Biden/Wallace team to shut up when he is speaking.

Personally, I think Trump did a good job rattling Joe but I think he could’ve knocked Joe some more on the Covid thing and the economy pedestrian when Obama left the office and manufacturing jobs being gone and the commentary about manufacturing jobs being gone for good and how Trump was able to bring them back even though Obama said it will never happen.

