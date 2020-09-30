http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SoOLUS9Cbfw/

Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside has denied that he wrote a tweet saying he was leaving the United States and moving to Hawaii, an Island that became a U.S. state in 1959.

The tweet carrying Whiteside’s name appeared on Tuesday evening during the first 2020 presidential debate. It was then highlighted by Barstool Sports which retweeted what looks like a tweet from the player’s account reading: “i can’t do this for four more years f*ck america bro im moving to hawaii.”

The tweet drew much derision, of course, because everyone with a moderate education knows that Hawaii is also a part of America.

Shortly after the ridicule began, Whiteside began disclaiming the tweet and claimed that Barstool photoshopped it. The player insisted the tweet was fake especially since the time stamp showed a different time than the one where he tweeting.

This photoshopped more Fake news i see

It’s not even 9:36 where I’m at pic.twitter.com/x1Cas7ursE — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) September 30, 2020

But users quickly pointed out that when someone takes a screenshot of a tweet, it shows their own time zone, not the one where who ever sent the tweet is in.

Whiteside has since remained mute on the controversy. But many others were not:

Hassan Whiteside is getting roasted for not knowing how time zones work 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qJpZjv7a8z — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 30, 2020

what he says hawaii isn’t in america and yall are worried about time zones? — Josh Swish (@joshswish_) September 30, 2020

Damn not once but twice in 1 night? . This clown is the gift that keeps on giving! 🏼‍♂️ — Over It (@AceGuru85) September 30, 2020

“And then he displayed his knowledge of time zones” pic.twitter.com/FPaABYVfIL — Not Bovice (@LeR3ap3r) September 30, 2020

