https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/boom-telemundo-news-viewers-say-trump-won-the-debate-by-a-margin-of-66-34/
Telemundo News told viewers last night that the results of their unscientific poll of showed President Trump had won the debate by a margin of 66%-34%:
Now with video: @TelemundoNews asked their viewers who won the debate (Trump 66-34).
Anchor Felicidad Aveleyra: this isn’t scientific! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ASk56HOOmd
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 30, 2020
“No BUENO news for #TeamBiden”:
No BUENO news for #TeamBiden .. Even @TelemundoNews viewers agree that @realDonaldTrump won the debate. https://t.co/UkalgJgvOK
— Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) September 30, 2020
Apparently, this was a poll they conducted on Twitter:
They reported a Twitter poll. 🤦♀️
Reported. A Twitter poll.
Lord give me strength. https://t.co/bcM4qAcYVO pic.twitter.com/HHWMQokFe3
— Jen (@jenelaina) September 30, 2020
Hey, it’s their own fault. They chose to put the unscientific numbers on air. LOL.
***
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.