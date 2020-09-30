https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/boom-telemundo-news-viewers-say-trump-won-the-debate-by-a-margin-of-66-34/

Telemundo News told viewers last night that the results of their unscientific poll of showed President Trump had won the debate by a margin of 66%-34%:

Now with video: @TelemundoNews asked their viewers who won the debate (Trump 66-34).

Anchor Felicidad Aveleyra: this isn’t scientific! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ASk56HOOmd — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 30, 2020

“No BUENO news for #TeamBiden”:

Apparently, this was a poll they conducted on Twitter:

They reported a Twitter poll. 🤦‍♀️ Reported. A Twitter poll. Lord give me strength. https://t.co/bcM4qAcYVO pic.twitter.com/HHWMQokFe3 — Jen (@jenelaina) September 30, 2020

Hey, it’s their own fault. They chose to put the unscientific numbers on air. LOL.

