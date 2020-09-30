https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/30/boom-telemundo-news-viewers-say-trump-won-the-debate-by-a-margin-of-66-34/

Telemundo News told viewers last night that the results of their unscientific poll of showed President Trump had won the debate by a margin of 66%-34%:

“No BUENO news for #TeamBiden”:

Apparently, this was a poll they conducted on Twitter:

Hey, it’s their own fault. They chose to put the unscientific numbers on air. LOL.

