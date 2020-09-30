https://www.theblaze.com/news/brad-parscale-says-he-is-stepping-away-from-trump-campaign-following-hospitalization

Former Trump 2020 senior adviser Brad Parscale has issued a statement saying that he is “stepping away” from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to focus on his family, following an episode over the weekend where he was detained by police and allegedly threatened his own life.

What are the details?

On Sunday night, WPLG-TV reported that Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized by authorities after police responded to a call to his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, residence over concerns that he might harm himself.

According to Fox News:

Police officers responded to Parscale’s home on Sunday after his wife called to report that he had barricaded himself inside with multiple firearms and was threatening to harm himself. After a short standoff, Parscale was detained and hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows police to detain a subject if they are deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Police reports stated that Parscale’s wife, Candice, had bruises on her body at the time, and that she allegedly said Parscale had harmed her in the past — which she now denies.

Parscale told Politico on Wednesday, “I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress.”

Candice said in a separate statement to the outlet, “The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued. Let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior.”

Politico further reported:

The Parscales have told people they are suffering from ongoing distress over the loss of their twin children in 2016, both of whom died prematurely. They have also complained about the scrutiny surrounding Parscale’s tenure as campaign manager.

Parscale served as campaign manager for the Trump campaign until July, when he was demoted but remained on board as a digital strategy manager.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Parscale was under investigation for allegedly stealing tens of millions of dollars from the campaign and the Republican National Committee. The RNC told TheBlaze the report is “categorically false.”

