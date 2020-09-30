https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-cia-director-gina-haspel-blocking-declassifying-critical-documents-related-to-russia-investigation-report-says

Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, reported on Wednesday night that CIA Director Gina Haspel is reportedly blocking the declassification and release of critical documents related to the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

WATCH:

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis reports that CIA Director Gina Haspel is blocking releasing and declassifying critical documents related to Obama’s FBI surveilling the Trump campaign in 2016 pic.twitter.com/BSckBzRYNb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 1, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

