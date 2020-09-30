https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-indications-government-may-data-phones-wiped-weissmanns-special-counsel-gang/

Recently it was reported that creepy Andrew Weissmann, the kingpin behind the Mueller investigation, and a large group of Mueller gang members all destroyed the information on their phones after the Strzok and Page text messages were uncovered.



Today a report has been uncovered where Weissmann reported on a ‘wiped’ Special Counsel phone that the government’s iPhones are backed up and no data will be lost.

We reported on September 10, that DOJ records show “pitbull” Andrew Weissmann and multiple Mueller henchmen claiming to have “accidentally wiped” at least 31 phones used in the anti-Trump Russia probe.

The documents were uncovered thanks to a Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit.

The phones were all conveniently wiped after the DOJ IG asked for the devices to be handed over — some phones wiped themselves, according to the DOJ!

Newly released DOJ records show that multiple top members of Mueller’s investigative team claimed to have “accidentally wiped” at least 15 (!) phones used during the anti-Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devies to be handed over. https://t.co/VVUnfZVolm pic.twitter.com/p50PnoCBse

— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020

The records show virtually all of Mueller’s lawyers used the same tactic: Put their phones in airplane mode, lock them and then nuke the phones by repeatedly entering the wrong password.

The wrong password must be entered 10 times in a row in order to nuke the phone.

Today Catherine Herridge reported that Weissmann has not been subpoenaed by John Durham.

Russia investigation, which I was involved in. I don’t suspect that I’m going to have particularly relevant information.” @CBSNLive — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 30, 2020

But there is more.

Weissmann said everything on their ‘wiped phones’ was backed up to computer systems. “I don’t think we lost any data,” Weissmann said.

NOW: On “wiped” Special Counsel phones, @AWeissmann_ told @CBSNLive “I really wish the Department would put out there – was all of the ways in which we had backup systems + so everything that might be on a phone was backed up on our computers. So I don’t think we lost any data” — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 30, 2020

What is curious is that the report from Herridge says the comment from Weissmann came from a “wiped” phone. This indicates that perhaps all or some of the data from all the wiped phones have been obtained.

