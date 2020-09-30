https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-now-suspect-charged-with-attempted-murder-in-ambush-of-2-police-officers-in-la/

BIDEN on LA AMBUSH: ‘Weapons of War Have No Place in Our Community, We Need to Ban Assault Weapons’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.14.20

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden called for more gun control in response to the ambush of two LA County Detectives over the weekend; saying the US needs to “ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” posted Biden on social media.

Weapons of war have no place in our communities. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot and critically injured while sitting in their patrol car over the weekend while anti-police protesters attempted to block their entrance to the hospital while chanting “let them die!”

“Both deputies were shot in the head near the Compton Metro station but went through surgery and are now listed in stable condition. The attack sparked widespread outrage, from the presidential campaign to the streets of Compton, where residents fear it would heighten already deep tensions between police and the community, after several high-profile deputy shootings and uses of force,” reports the LA Times.

Trump and Biden condemn shooting of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies https://t.co/h5KftSk4hb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 13, 2020

The shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush prompted a manhunt for the shooter, reaction from the president and protests outside the hospital where the wounded deputies were being treated. https://t.co/WJI08C8zUm — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2020

“The video reviewed by the Los Angeles Times shows a figure in dark clothes casually walk up a pathway near the Compton Blue Line station, approaching the deputies’ parked patrol car from behind,” adds the newspaper.

