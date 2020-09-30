https://cw39.com/cw39/california-restaurants-anti-mask-billboard/

SAN FRANCISCO (NEXSTAR) – If you’ve been longing for a boba tea emoji to add to your text messages, the anguish is nearly over. A sneak peek at the next Apple operating system indicates that it will feature plenty of new food items and cute animals, but also a number of icons clearly aimed at making messages more inclusive.

As the emojipedia blog was first to report, iOS 14.2 is still testing, but when it is ready for prime time users can expect to find several new emojis that counter existing gender norms. Perhaps most notably, emojis will now exist for men in a wedding veil and women in a tuxedo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

