https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cant-make-biden-wont-condemn-antifa-terrorists-says-antifa-just-idea-antifa-com-url-takes-biden-president-donation-page/

Democrat Joe Biden would not share that Antifa is a terrorist organization but the URL Antifa.com redirects to Joe Biden’s campaign donation page?

Last night during the first Presidential debate Biden stated that Antifa was an idea:

The ironic thing is when you type in URL Antifa.com it leads you to the Biden fundraising page. 

What a mess the Democrats have become.

