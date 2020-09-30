https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cant-make-biden-wont-condemn-antifa-terrorists-says-antifa-just-idea-antifa-com-url-takes-biden-president-donation-page/

Democrat Joe Biden would not share that Antifa is a terrorist organization but the URL Antifa.com redirects to Joe Biden’s campaign donation page?

Last night during the first Presidential debate Biden stated that Antifa was an idea:

Antifa is terrorizing cities all over the country. Yet Joe Biden acts like they don’t even exist. pic.twitter.com/gpig1Ry6jc — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 30, 2020

The ironic thing is when you type in URL Antifa.com it leads you to the Biden fundraising page.

What a mess the Democrats have become.

