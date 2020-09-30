https://notthebee.com/article/cnn-claims-biden-never-called-trump-xenophobic-for-china-travel-restrictions--heres-a-tweet-for-you-cnn/
About The Author
Related Posts
Chuck Schumer: ‘My Daughter and Her Wife,’ Hearing About Ginsburg’s Death, Worry About Their Right to Marry
September 23, 2020
The $88 Trillion World Economy In One Chart
September 24, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy