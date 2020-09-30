https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-panel-melts-down-post-debate-that-was-a-s-show-horrific-hot-mess-president-hit-new-low

CNN panelists railed against President Donald Trump following the first 2020 presidential debate on Tuesday night, calling the showing a “s*** show,” “horrific,” a “hot mess,” and bashing Trump for interrupting and “attacking” Democratic nominee Joe Biden and “lying.”

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” CNN host Jake Tapper said. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. In fact, it wasn’t even a debate; it was a disgrace. And it’s primarily because of President Donald Trump, who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules he agreed to, lying, maliciously attacking the son of the vice president.”

“When asked to condemn white supremacists, he brought up the name of a neo-fascist, far-right group and said, ‘stand back and stand by.’… I can tell you one thing for sure, the American people lost, tonight. That is for sure,” Tapper continued.

“That was a s*** show,” CNN’s Dana Bash said, adding, “I couldn’t agree with you more, Jake.”

Bash said the debate was a disaster from both sides, noting of Republicans and Democrats apparently reaching out to her. However, Bash went on to hit Trump for hitting a “new low” when he was seemingly callous about Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, though Trump hit at the other son, Hunter Biden, not Beau.

CNN’s Abby Phillip said the debate was “a complete disaster” from the start, accusing Trump of starting at a level “12” and being very “agitated,” which “set the tone” for the debate.

Tapper also accused Trump of saying he would not concede a fair election. In fact, Trump said he would not immediately concede if the election is fraudulent, citing mail-in ballots.

“The president does not think he’s going to win this election, and he wants to bring the rest of us down with him,” Tapper said.

Though the CNN panelists were scandalized by Trump, it was Biden who hit POTUS with insults, telling Trump’ to “shut up” and calling him a “clown” and a “racist.”

When Biden was being questioned by debate moderator Chris Wallace over whether he would pack the Supreme Court with additional justices if he were to win the election, the former vice president refused to answer and told the president to “shut up” when Trump pressed him.

“Are you gonna pack the court?” Trump asked Biden. “Why won’t you answer that question?”

“I’m not gonna answer the question,” Biden admitted, telling Trump, “Will you shut up, man?”

In another portion of the debate, where Trump was explaining his administration’s crackdown on left-wing critical race theory, Biden flat-out called Trump a “racist.”

“They were teaching people to hate our country,” Trump said, declaring that critical race theory is “racist” in itself.

“Nobody’s done that,” Biden interrupted, “He’s the racist!”

When Trump tried to respond, debate moderator Chris Wallace chided the president, “Let him finish!”

And then there was Biden calling Trump a “clown.”

“It’s hard to get any word in with this clown,” the former vice president said. “Excuse me, this person.”

Trump again attempted to respond to the personal insult, but was shut down by Wallace. “No, no, no!” Wallace scolded Trump. “Mr. President! Mr. President!”

