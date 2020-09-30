https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/collaborators-nyt-catches-heat-from-lefties-for-actually-fact-checking-one-of-joe-bidens-false-statements-about-donald-trump/
Congratulations to CNN for managing to make the New York Times look like competent fact-checkers by comparison:
We fact-checked tonight’s presidential debate. See more here. https://t.co/dw7zA9su8q pic.twitter.com/Dl4uTYlttt
— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 30, 2020
Not “lacking context.” Just false.
A random act of journalism from The New York Times. https://t.co/M6nAh72XVz
— Sarah Hucklebee🇺🇸 (@hucklebee_sarah) September 30, 2020
New York Times actually fact checked Joe Biden? Wow! https://t.co/4UepjGW43M
— Dina Marie 🇺🇸 (@TheDinaMarie) September 30, 2020
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. https://t.co/3lTwl1Hc1l
— Laura GadbeReeeeeee (@lgadbery) September 30, 2020
Even the NYT got this one right. https://t.co/WrsFWoNz6B
— ⚔️🌹TRUMPTRESS🌹⚔️ (@TheTRUMPTRESS) September 30, 2020
Is fact-checking Joe Biden really so difficult, CNN?
Maybe it is, if you’re worried about pissing off the people who demand that the media make excuses for every Democrat’s bald-faced lies.
Read the comments. Total meltdown 🤣 https://t.co/2ZjSlupUGY
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 30, 2020
Here’s a just a little taste:
THIS is what you focus on?
— Dylan Kate (@DylanKateMorris) September 30, 2020
collaborators
— Amy #BlackLivesMatter (@amyhoy) September 30, 2020
— Tim Rooney 🎥🎙 (@ThisIsTimRooney) September 30, 2020
— Hey are you RT? (@ohheyrt) September 30, 2020
Delete this.
— RJ (@Le_Rosstradamus) September 30, 2020
it’s not even false. you’ve earned every bit of scorn you get
— Seditious Felicity (@lissie_w) September 30, 2020
This is garbage, NYT.
I am not surprised.
— Dan Best (@caon23) September 30, 2020
Wow. What happened to your paper?
— KJHalvy / CreatureProject 🐟 (@kjhalvy) September 30, 2020
Don’t worry. They’re the New York Times. They’ll fall back in line before you know it.