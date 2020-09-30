https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/30/collaborators-nyt-catches-heat-from-lefties-for-actually-fact-checking-one-of-joe-bidens-false-statements-about-donald-trump/

Congratulations to CNN for managing to make the New York Times look like competent fact-checkers by comparison:

Not “lacking context.” Just false.

Is fact-checking Joe Biden really so difficult, CNN?

Maybe it is, if you’re worried about pissing off the people who demand that the media make excuses for every Democrat’s bald-faced lies.

Here’s a just a little taste:

Don’t worry. They’re the New York Times. They’ll fall back in line before you know it.

