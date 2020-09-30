https://newsthud.com/collusion-local-cbs-station-deletes-damning-report-busting-democrat-official-over-mailer-to-ineligible-voters/

Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has found herself in hot water after a mailer was sent out to dead people and non-citizens.

The mailer being called into question was encouraging non-citizens and people that have passed away to make sure they vote in the upcoming November election.

The story was picked up by Breitbart News who linked to the CBS4 report. When the story went viral CBS4 deleted the post.

As we all know nothing on the internet is deleted forever and thanks to the internet archives the report is still alive and kicking.

In their report, CBS4 questioned the accuracy of the voting rolls in Colorado because a mass mailer went out to non-citizens and people that have passed away.

A woman identified as Karen Anderson told the station that a week ago she received a postcard for her mother.

“Which sounds really nice except my mother has been dead four years and she hasn’t lived, voted, owned property, worked, or done anything other than visit Colorado since 1967.”

CBS4 reported:

CBS4 has learned of about a dozen people who received the postcards who shouldn’t have. They went to a deceased woman in Las Animas County, six migrant workers in Otero County, a Canadian in Douglas County, a man from Lebanon in Jefferson County, and a British citizen in Arapahoe County. Anderson wonders, “How many went out that nobody called in about it?” She says the State of Colorado even issued her mom’s death certificate. While her mom lived in Florida, she says, she died while visiting here. “I don’t know where they’re harvesting names from but (they’re) doing it without obviously doing any kind of check,” said Anderson.

On the same day, CBS deleted the report they published an interview with Griswold. She claimed there is nothing wrong with the mailer that said:

“Our records indicate that you or a member of your household may be eligible to vote but do not appear to be registered at your current address.”

It goes on to delineate the qualifications to vote: 18 years of age, U.S. citizen and Colorado resident at least 22 days before the election.

Griswold said, “I think the key is that the mailing to encourage potentially unregistered people to register is not the same mailing as our ballot mailing.

“Those are two separate universes. When we send you a ballot or the county clerk sends out a ballot, those are to people who are registered.

“This postcard, encouraging people to register, goes to people who are potentially eligible but unregistered and, you know, the mailings aren’t always 100% correct.”

She then claimed the mailing list was put together by an outside organization that uses DMV records and the Social Security Death Index to identify possible voters.

Griswold said that those who received the mailer that are ineligible to vote will understand that when they read the mailer.

Despite the issues exposed by CBS 4 Griswald went on CNN and attacked President Trump.

I urge Americans to ignore what @realDonaldTrump

says on vote by mail. He’s lying to try to keep power. Please make sure your registration is up-to-date, make plan to vote early, and vote a mail ballot if available! pic.twitter.com/qx8CdfUM10 — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 26, 2020

