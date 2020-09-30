https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jamescomey-hillaryclinton-russia-scandal/2020/09/30/id/989702

Former FBI Director James Comey testified on Wednesday that he doesn’t know of any claims purporting that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was involved in starting the Trump campaign’s Russia scandal, The New York Post reports.

Comey was asked during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about an “investigative referral” made to him on September 7, 2016 claiming that Clinton ordered “a campaign plan to stir up a scandal” involving President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluding with Russia.

When Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who revealed the referral on Tuesday, asked Comey if he remembered receiving the referral, the former FBI director replied: “I do not.”

He added, “That doesn’t ring a bell with me,” after Graham read aloud from a document attributed to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

However, Comey did confirm that he remembers “the episode with Trump in the hotel with the hookers, and the dossier,” which Graham described as a “description of a sexual escapade [that] was actually a Russian disinformation campaign.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

