Fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Comey testified under oath on Wednesday that he didn’t know anything about dossier author Christopher Steele’s sources.

Another huge whopper by the pathological liar who used to run the country’s premiere law enforcement agency.

Christopher Steele’s primary source, Igor Danchenko, was a Russian spy and deemed to be a threat to national security.

Igor Danchenko was previously under FBI counter-intel investigation and he was known to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team.

According to newly declassified records, the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team knew as early as December 2016 that Danchenko was Steele’s primary source.

The FBI, with Comey in charge, went on to request THREE FISA renewals (after the initial Oct. 2016 warrant) on Carter Page AFTER they knew the dossier was full of Russian disinformation.

In other words, a Russian spy who was a national security threat was feeding the FBI information that was used to spy on President Trump and ultimately used to try to remove him from office.

The FBI also defrauded the FISA court and omitted this information in their FISA applications when they requested wiretaps on Carter Page.

NOW: Under oath Senate Judiciary @Comey “I don’t remember any information reaching me about the source for Steele.” WHY IT MATTERS: Newly declassified records show FBI Russia team knew as early as Dec 2016 the primary source for the Steele dossier was the subject of 2009 FBI — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 30, 2020

Comey acted stupid and said he had no idea who Steele’s primary sub source was.

Congressman Jim Jordan said Comey is full of it.

James Comey really expects us to believe he didn’t know the source of the Steele Dossier? Give me a break. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 30, 2020

