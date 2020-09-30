https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/commission-consider-changes-unruly-trump-biden-debate/

The Commission on Presidential Debates issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that changes are being considered after the unruly debate between President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night. During the debate and afterward there were numerous calls by reporters and Democrats to cut off Trump’s microphone to keep him from interrupting and challenging Biden as Wallace lost control of the debate, interrupting and arguing with Trump.

Early on Biden got angry at Trump and snapped, “Will you shut up, man!”

Statement:

“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

There are two more debates scheduled between Trump and Biden: a town hall format on October 15 and a one on one debate October 22. A debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is set for October 7.

